200808-N-MK924-1106 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Angel Alanis, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” team conducts an exercise routine during a flying squad drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 16:53 Photo ID: 6300961 VIRIN: 200808-N-MK924-1106 Resolution: 1328x949 Size: 135.36 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.