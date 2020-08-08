Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    U.S. Navy           

    200808-N-MK924-1056 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” team participate in an exercise routine during a flying squad drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 16:53
    Photo ID: 6300954
    VIRIN: 200808-N-MK924-1056
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 246.91 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flying squad
    damage control
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

