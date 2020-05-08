Mission-focused SPINSTRA Remains Vigilant through pandemic

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, answers questions from SPINSTRA students, while wearing a mask, inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. The SPINSTRA students followed COVID-19 safety precautions throughout their Air Force training, all-the-while learning mathematics, electronic principles, applied sciences, computer and network fundamentals, phenomenology, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
