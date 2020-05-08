U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, answers questions from SPINSTRA students, while wearing a mask, inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. The SPINSTRA students followed COVID-19 safety precautions throughout their Air Force training, all-the-while learning mathematics, electronic principles, applied sciences, computer and network fundamentals, phenomenology, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:27 Photo ID: 6300824 VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1055 Resolution: 4490x3207 Size: 10.31 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Remains Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.