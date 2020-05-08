U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Page, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course student, learns about sound wave mechanics by using a coil-like prop for hands-on educational advances, inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Props were used in the SPINSTRA learning environment to demonstrate larger-than-life concepts, which aided the students who learned visually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:27 Photo ID: 6300822 VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1047 Resolution: 5078x3627 Size: 15.37 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.