Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic

U.S. Air Force Airman from the 312th Training Squadron special instruments training course are learning to repair and reinstall a Geotech KS54000 Broadband Seismometer on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 31, 2020. The Airman will soon be responsible for maintaining similar equipment across the globe in support of the United States Atomic Energy Detection System (USAEDS). (Courtesy photo)

