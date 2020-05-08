U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Ramsey, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course student, wears personal protective equipment during the plasma chamber’s vacuum demonstration, inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. The SPINSTRA course was 85 training days and taught electronic principles, applied sciences, computer and network fundamentals, phenomenology, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:27 Photo ID: 6300821 VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1032 Resolution: 5327x3805 Size: 19.14 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.