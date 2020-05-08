U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, fires up the plasma chamber, a visual teaching aid, for the SPINSTA students at the Louis F Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. The plasma chamber was designed to demonstrate a variety of scientific, electronic and safety principles in a 10:1 student to instructor classroom ratio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6300820
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-DX569-1018
|Resolution:
|4167x2976
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT