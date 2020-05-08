Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 3 of 7]

    Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, fires up the plasma chamber, a visual teaching aid, for the SPINSTA students at the Louis F Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. The plasma chamber was designed to demonstrate a variety of scientific, electronic and safety principles in a 10:1 student to instructor classroom ratio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:27
    Photo ID: 6300820
    VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1018
    Resolution: 4167x2976
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

