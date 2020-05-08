U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, explains different scientific concepts with a student-built plasma chamber, at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Hunter demonstrated to the SPINSTRA students how volumetric pressure may affect electrons’ flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6300819
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-DX569-1009
|Resolution:
|4352x3109
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
