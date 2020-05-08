U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, explains different scientific concepts with a student-built plasma chamber, at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Hunter demonstrated to the SPINSTRA students how volumetric pressure may affect electrons’ flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:27 Photo ID: 6300819 VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1009 Resolution: 4352x3109 Size: 10.54 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.