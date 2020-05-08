U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hunt, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments Training course instructor, discusses the SPINSTRA’s Nova Lab, short for Innovation Laboratory, containing four 3D printers as well as 3D modeling software for students to hone-in technical skills and gain mentorship, inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Hunter and additional SPINSTRA instructors volunteered their time in the Nova Lab for students after classroom hours and during the weekends, and offered additional mentorship and educational opportunities for the students, while COVID-19 induced travel restrictions were active during the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:27 Photo ID: 6300823 VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1053 Resolution: 4771x3408 Size: 10.51 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-focused SPINSTRA Vigilant through pandemic [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.