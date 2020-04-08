Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire station 1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Fire station 1

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Firetrucks await an emergency call outside Fire Station 1 Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. McConnell’s fire department is staffed with 15 firefighters at all times to ensure that all of Team McConnell is safe 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    Firefighter
    McConnell
    Emergency
    Fire station 1
    22nd CES

