Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, prepares to refill the water tank on an aerospace protection aircraft rescue firetruck Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The large diameter supply hose that Farrell used is 50 feet long allowing him to fill the AP-23 ARFF truck which can hold up to 3,300 gallons of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:30 Photo ID: 6300118 VIRIN: 200804-F-AD239-0272 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 660.98 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire station 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.