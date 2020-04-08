Fire station 1

Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, prepares to refill the water tank on an aerospace protection aircraft rescue firetruck Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The large diameter supply hose that Farrell used is 50 feet long allowing him to fill the AP-23 ARFF truck which can hold up to 3,300 gallons of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
