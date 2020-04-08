The helmet of a McConnell Air Force Base firefighter sits in Fire Station 1 Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell AFB, Kansas. McConnell’s fire department team currently has 15 deployed members but is still able to fully support and continue to protect the installation from any emergency that comes their way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6300119
|VIRIN:
|200804-F-AD239-0319
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|662.59 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire station 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT