Fire station 1

Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, conducts training in an aerospace protection aircraft rescue firetruck Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. McConnell’s fire department is responsible for anything from a brush fire to aircraft emergencies and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

