Fire station 1

Jeffery Stergeon, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd CES fire protection apprentice, wash an aerospace protection aircraft rescue firetruck Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Members of McConnell’s fire department have seven different kinds of trucks that they wash every week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

