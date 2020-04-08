Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire station 1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Fire station 1

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, uses an aerospace protection aircraft rescue firetruck to put out a simulated fire Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The fire department conducts weekly ladder and structural firefighting training for all members and required to conduct at least two aircraft and structured burn training annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:32
    Photo ID: 6300116
    VIRIN: 200804-F-AD239-0261
    Resolution: 5361x3579
    Size: 715.33 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire station 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1
    Fire station 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    McConnell
    Emergency
    Fire station 1
    22nd CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT