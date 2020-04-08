Fire station 1

Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, uses an aerospace protection aircraft rescue firetruck to put out a simulated fire Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The fire department conducts weekly ladder and structural firefighting training for all members and required to conduct at least two aircraft and structured burn training annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

