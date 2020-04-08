Fire station 1

Airman 1st Class Jeff Farrell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, checks the power steering fluid during a morning truck checkout Aug. 4, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During these daily checks, firefighters ensure everything from the hose nozzles on the truck to the items in their first aid kit are ready for an emergency call at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
