Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

200806-N-UJ449-1152 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Registered Nurse Lt. Angela Robinson, left, explains the medical capabilities of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella to Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, during a base familiarization tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. USNH Sigonella serves approximately 8,500 active duty, family members, NATO members, retirees and serves other beneficiaries based on international collaborations and a status of forces agreement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

