200806-N-UJ449-1199 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Regina Fivella, director of Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Sigonella, center, gives a tour of the FFSC main building to Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, back right, and Capt. Kevin Pickard, commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, during Burke’s base familiarization tour of NAS Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 05:12 Photo ID: 6299355 VIRIN: 200806-N-UJ449-1199 Resolution: 4357x3112 Size: 1 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.