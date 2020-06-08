200806-N-UJ449-1231 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Capt. Kevin Pickard, commanding officer Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, center, speaks with Dale Moore, principal of Department of Defense Education Activity Sigonella Middle/High School, left, and Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, about the upcoming school year during Burke’s base familiarization tour of NAS Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 05:12
|Photo ID:
|6299356
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-UJ449-1231
|Resolution:
|3534x2524
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
