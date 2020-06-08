Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

200806-N-UJ449-1231 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Capt. Kevin Pickard, commanding officer Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, center, speaks with Dale Moore, principal of Department of Defense Education Activity Sigonella Middle/High School, left, and Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, about the upcoming school year during Burke’s base familiarization tour of NAS Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

