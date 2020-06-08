Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

200806-N-UJ449-1181 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, right, speaks with Capt. Walter Dalitsch, executive officer of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, front left, and hospital staff during a base familiarization tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. USNH Sigonella serves approximately 8,500 active duty, family members, NATO members, retirees and serves other beneficiaries based on international collaborations and a status of forces agreement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

