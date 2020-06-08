200806-N-UJ449-1096 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, exits a P-8A Poseidon aircraft of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 during a base familiarization tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 05:11 Photo ID: 6299351 VIRIN: 200806-N-UJ449-1096 Resolution: 4802x3430 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.