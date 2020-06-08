Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMRTC Sigonella Hosts Admiral Burke, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa

    Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote | 200806-N-UJ449-1152 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) U.S. Navy...... read more read more

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.06.2020

    Story by Tia McMillen 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    SIGONELLA, Italy—Adm. Robert P. Burke, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, visited Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella and received updates from Commanding Officer Capt. Denise Gechas, on Aug. 6.
    During the visit, Burke received an extensive tour of the Medical Surgical Ward, including a visit to the Personnel Reintegration/Post Isolation Support unit. He also received a detailed tour of the laboratory and was provided a thorough explanation of its services and capabilities in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The tour ended with a visit to the Emergency Department and free standing COVID-19 tents.
    Gechas detailed the command’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "The response to COVID-19 was Naval Hospital Sigonella's opportunity to demonstrate the power Navy medicine brings to the fight--in this case, a global pandemic,” Gechas said. “Whether screening, performing diagnostic or surveillance testing, or providing COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) units to forward deployed platforms, our team of healthcare professionals were there to support across the Fifth and Sixth Fleets."

    Comprised of one hospital and three clinics stretching nearly 2,200 miles from Sigonella in the west to Bahrain in the east, NMRTC Sigonella includes one of three Navy European military hospitals supporting Commander, Naval Forces Europe/Africa in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, and the Bahrain clinic in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of responsibility. Services impact nearly 150 commands and a population of nearly 14,000, not counting mobile operational forces. The command’s mission is to ensure the safe delivery of healthy, fit, and ready forces to support world-class operations that enable forward presence and global responsiveness. Personnel provide continuous medical readiness support to naval, joint, and allied aviation, ground, and surface forces conducting combat operations in Africa and the Levant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 11:16
    Story ID: 375810
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Sigonella Hosts Admiral Burke, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, by Tia McMillen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sigonella
    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    NMRTC Sigonella
    Admiral Burke

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT