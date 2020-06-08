NMRTC Sigonella Hosts Admiral Burke, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa

SIGONELLA, Italy—Adm. Robert P. Burke, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, visited Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella and received updates from Commanding Officer Capt. Denise Gechas, on Aug. 6.

During the visit, Burke received an extensive tour of the Medical Surgical Ward, including a visit to the Personnel Reintegration/Post Isolation Support unit. He also received a detailed tour of the laboratory and was provided a thorough explanation of its services and capabilities in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The tour ended with a visit to the Emergency Department and free standing COVID-19 tents.

Gechas detailed the command’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The response to COVID-19 was Naval Hospital Sigonella's opportunity to demonstrate the power Navy medicine brings to the fight--in this case, a global pandemic,” Gechas said. “Whether screening, performing diagnostic or surveillance testing, or providing COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) units to forward deployed platforms, our team of healthcare professionals were there to support across the Fifth and Sixth Fleets."



Comprised of one hospital and three clinics stretching nearly 2,200 miles from Sigonella in the west to Bahrain in the east, NMRTC Sigonella includes one of three Navy European military hospitals supporting Commander, Naval Forces Europe/Africa in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, and the Bahrain clinic in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of responsibility. Services impact nearly 150 commands and a population of nearly 14,000, not counting mobile operational forces. The command’s mission is to ensure the safe delivery of healthy, fit, and ready forces to support world-class operations that enable forward presence and global responsiveness. Personnel provide continuous medical readiness support to naval, joint, and allied aviation, ground, and surface forces conducting combat operations in Africa and the Levant.

