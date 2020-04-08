Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Krueger, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 4, 2020. As part of Exercise Rainier War, many air crews over the course of a week practiced loading and off-loading to identify aspects that may need attention to be better prepared in an active combat scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6299017
    VIRIN: 200804-F-QE524-1065
    Resolution: 4346x3104
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c-17 globemaster III
    loadmaster
    Aerial Refueling
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Airlift Wing
    7th airlift squadron
    4th airlift squadron
    KC-46 Pegasus
    exercise rainier war
    low-level formation

