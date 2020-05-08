Senior Airman Connor Smith, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inspects cargo to make sure it is safely secured on a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2020. The C-17 Globemaster III can carry up to over 160 thousand pounds of cargo. (US Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)
This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
