    Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord flies over the Seattle skyline after completing a low-level formation training exercise in central Washington, Aug. 5, 2020. Flying in a formation of two or more aircraft in a combat scenario allows for tactical advantage by establishing mutual support and mass of aircraft over an objective area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 19:08
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    c-17 globemaster III
    loadmaster
    Aerial Refueling
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Airlift Wing
    7th airlift squadron
    4th airlift squadron
    KC-46 Pegasus
    exercise rainier war
    low-level formation

