Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

A C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord flies over the Seattle skyline after completing a low-level formation training exercise in central Washington, Aug. 5, 2020. Flying in a formation of two or more aircraft in a combat scenario allows for tactical advantage by establishing mutual support and mass of aircraft over an objective area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Location: JBLM, WA, US by A1C Mikayla Heineck