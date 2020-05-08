A C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord flies over the Seattle skyline after completing a low-level formation training exercise in central Washington, Aug. 5, 2020. Flying in a formation of two or more aircraft in a combat scenario allows for tactical advantage by establishing mutual support and mass of aircraft over an objective area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6299010
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-QE524-1501
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT