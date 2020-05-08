A C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord conducts a low-level formation flight training exercise in central Washington, Aug. 5, 2020. Flying in a formation of two or more aircrafts in a combat scenario allows for tactical advantage by establishing mutual support and mass of aircraft over an objective area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 19:08 Photo ID: 6299011 VIRIN: 200805-F-QE524-1426 Resolution: 3528x2520 Size: 688.52 KB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.