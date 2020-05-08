Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

Capt. Edmond Duvall, 7th Airlift Squadron pilot, takes off from the McChord Field flight line on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2020. Exercise Rainier War allowed for training opportunities for pilots to practice flight skills and log flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

