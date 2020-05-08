Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

    Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Edmond Duvall, 7th Airlift Squadron pilot, takes off from the McChord Field flight line on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2020. Exercise Rainier War allowed for training opportunities for pilots to practice flight skills and log flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6299013
    VIRIN: 200805-F-QE524-1057
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    c-17 globemaster III
    loadmaster
    Aerial Refueling
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Airlift Wing
    7th airlift squadron
    4th airlift squadron
    KC-46 Pegasus
    exercise rainier war
    low-level formation

