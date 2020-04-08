Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

Col. Erin Staine-Pyne, 62nd Airlift Wing commander, prepares to land a C-17 Globemaster III on the McChord flight line, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 4, 2020. Training exercises such as Exercise Rainier War, allow opportunities for pilots to practice flight skills and log flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

