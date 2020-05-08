Capt. Edmond Duvall, 7th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares to aerial refuel a C-17 Globemaster III from a KC-46 Pegasus from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., over Washington, Aug. 5, 2020. The KC-46 Pegasus is the Air Force’s newest refueling aircraft and many pilots are still learning and being certified on how to conduct refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6299012
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-QE524-1126
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT