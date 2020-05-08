Exercise Rainier War 2020 provides team-wide training opportunities

Capt. Edmond Duvall, 7th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares to aerial refuel a C-17 Globemaster III from a KC-46 Pegasus from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., over Washington, Aug. 5, 2020. The KC-46 Pegasus is the Air Force’s newest refueling aircraft and many pilots are still learning and being certified on how to conduct refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

