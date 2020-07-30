F-35 Lighting II

An F-35A Lightning II takes off at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35 contains state-of-the-art tactical data links that provide the secure sharing of data among its flight members as well as other airborne, surface and ground-based platforms required to perform assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
