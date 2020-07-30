Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Lighting II [Image 9 of 15]

    F-35 Lighting II

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zackery Hendrix, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands at ease during a preflight inspection at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft is ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:24
    Photo ID: 6297035
    VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-1329
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 909.09 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    pilot
    flying
    f35
    nomads
    training

