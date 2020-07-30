An F-35A Lightning II flies through the sky at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35A’s advanced sensor package is designed to gather, fuse and distribute more information than any fighter in history, giving operators a decisive advantage over all adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:20 Photo ID: 6297040 VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-1528 Resolution: 3835x2556 Size: 313.53 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.