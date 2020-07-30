Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Lighting II [Image 14 of 15]

    F-35 Lighting II

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II flies through the sky at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35A’s advanced sensor package is designed to gather, fuse and distribute more information than any fighter in history, giving operators a decisive advantage over all adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

