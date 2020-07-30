An F-35A Lightning II takes off at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6297036
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-FG548-1476
|Resolution:
|4690x3126
|Size:
|793.01 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
