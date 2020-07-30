An F-35A Lightning II takes off at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:19 Photo ID: 6297036 VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-1476 Resolution: 4690x3126 Size: 793.01 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.