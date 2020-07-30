An F-35A Lightning II flies through the sky at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35A can reach speeds of 1,200 miles per hour and can fly for 1,350 miles with internal fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:19 Photo ID: 6297039 VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-1505 Resolution: 3144x2096 Size: 181.34 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.