An F-35A Lightning II pilot prepares for a flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35A is designed to achieve unprecedented levels of reliability and maintainability, combined with a highly responsive support and training system linked with the latest in information technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6297033
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-FG548-1299
|Resolution:
|3844x2562
|Size:
|560.07 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT