    F-35 Lighting II [Image 12 of 15]

    F-35 Lighting II

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zackery Hendrix, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, renders a hand salute after marshalling an F-35A Lightning II off of the parking ramp prior to takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The salute signifies a transfer of control from ground crew to air crew. The crew chief is letting the pilot know that he is leaving with a good jet and the pilot is informing the crew chief that he will take good care of the jet and will return it safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:19
    Photo ID: 6297038
    VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-1391
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Lighting II [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

