PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Liberatore delivers remarks after assuming command from Capt. Daniel Turner during a change of commander ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVFAC Pacific Commanding Officer Rear Adm. John Adametz presided over the ceremony remotely via Facebook live. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 18:52 Photo ID: 6286752 VIRIN: 200724-N-TR604-1007 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 511.37 KB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.