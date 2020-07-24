PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Rear Adm. John Adametz, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, delivers his remarks virtually during the NAVFAC Marianas change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Capt. Timothy Liberatore relieved Capt. Daniel Turner as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
