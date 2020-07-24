PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Rear Adm. John Adametz, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, delivers his remarks virtually during the NAVFAC Marianas change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Capt. Timothy Liberatore relieved Capt. Daniel Turner as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 18:52 Photo ID: 6286746 VIRIN: 200724-N-TR604-1001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 638.24 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Marianas Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.