NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Dan Turner receives the Legion of Merit from NAVFAC Executive Officer Cmdr. Jacob Segalla on behalf of NAVFAC Pacific Commanding Officer Rear Adm. John Adametz during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Capt. Timothy Liberatore relieved Turner as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

