PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – An appreciation video from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Turner is played during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Capt. Timothy Liberatore relieved Turner as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6286749
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-TR604-1004
|Resolution:
|4128x2630
|Size:
|620.79 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT