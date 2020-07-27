NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By JoAnna Delfin | PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas...... read more read more Photo By JoAnna Delfin | PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Liberatore delivers remarks after assuming command from Capt. Daniel Turner during a change of commander ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVFAC Pacific Commanding Officer Rear Adm. John Adametz presided over the ceremony remotely via Facebook live. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin) see less | View Image Page

PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – In a modern twist to a time-honored Navy tradition, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas held a virtual change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters in Piti on Friday, July 24.



During the ceremony, command authority was transferred from Capt. Dan Turner to Capt. Tim Liberatore. In addition to the duties of a Commanding Officer, Capt. Liberatore also assumed responsibilities as the Regional Engineer for Joint Region Marianas.



NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. John Adametz virtually presided over the ceremony from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and praised Turner for his accomplishments as NAVFAC Marianas commander from June 2018 to June 2020.



“It’s my honor and pleasure just to say a few words today just to recognize a few of Dan’s accomplishments and the team at NAVFAC Marianas,” he said. “Spectacular performance, you truly have succeeded brilliantly.”



Tuner received the Legion of Merit for his leadership, which contributed to the operational readiness of Pacific Fleet and Department of Defense activities throughout Oceania. Turner also supported major strategic programs such the Defense Policy Review Initiative and led the initial construction phases of the first new permanent U.S. Marine Corps base in more than 50 years.



“These are just a few of the accomplishments over the last couple of years that Dan’s been in command in the Marianas,” said Adametz. “Your hard work, proactive engagement and just impressive leadership are just amazing. Thank you so much, Dan; really, really proud of you. Bravo Zulu on a job well done.”



The outgoing commander thanked his NAVFAC Marianas team for their support during his time as the Commanding Officer and the former Officer in Charge of Construction for Marine Corps Marianas.



“NAVFAC Marianas is uniquely positioned as a front-running and high-performing FEC (facilities engineering command),” he said. “Our internal close teamwork bonds, and although remote, our geographically dense area of operations and the exceptionally close and positive relationships with supporting and supportive stakeholders are our team’s true strengths. These attributes make NAVFAC Marianas exceptionally agile and I have been in awe of the team’s speed to learn and communicate, and adapt quickly across the higher organization. Time and again this is a strength the greater team has leveraged and used to excel.”



Turner will report to the NAVFAC headquarters in Washington D.C.



Liberatore reports to NAVFAC Marianas after serving as the Deputy Director, Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



“NAVFAC Marianas and the regional engineer team, you have truly set the bar high and are leaning forward on strategic objectives countering influence in this region,” he said. “(I am) truly humbled, and honored to serve as your commanding officer. I look forward to leading this great team providing critical facility solutions to the fleet and the warfighter.”



During his remarks, the new commanding officer outlined his three tenants, which are to enable the fleet and warfighter operational effects, perform to plan, and create a continuum for talent within the command.