Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

    GUAM

    07.24.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Capt. Timothy Liberatore, right, assumes command of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas from Capt. Daniel Turner during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVFAC Pacific Commanding Officer Rear Adm. John Adametz presided over the ceremony remotely via Facebook live. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 18:52
    Photo ID: 6286751
    VIRIN: 200724-N-TR604-1006
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 442.77 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Marianas Change of Command
    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC Marianas
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    NAVFAC Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT