NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – Capt. Timothy Liberatore, right, assumes command of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas from Capt. Daniel Turner during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVFAC Pacific Commanding Officer Rear Adm. John Adametz presided over the ceremony remotely via Facebook live. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
