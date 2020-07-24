NAVFAC Marianas Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

PITI, Guam (July 24, 2020) – The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas change of command is streamed on Facebook Live at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters July 24. Capt. Timothy Liberatore relieved Capt. Daniel Turner as the NAVFAC Marianas commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

