A cake commemorating USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) three year commissioning anniversary sits on display on the ship’s mess decks July 22, 2020. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 23:07
|Photo ID:
|6286475
|VIRIN:
|200722-N-VG565-1007
|Resolution:
|5100x3400
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cake Cutting [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
