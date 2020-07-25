Quartermaster 3rd Class Kaitlynn Barton, from Courtland, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation department, looks through a telescopic alidade during sea and anchor detail July 25, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

