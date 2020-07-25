Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor [Image 5 of 11]

    Sea and Anchor

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Kaitlynn Barton, from Courtland, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation department, looks through a telescopic alidade during sea and anchor detail July 25, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 23:07
    Photo ID: 6286470
    VIRIN: 200725-N-OH637-1048
    Resolution: 3455x2468
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea and Anchor [Image 11 of 11], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

