    Cake Cutting [Image 2 of 11]

    Cake Cutting

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Command Master Chief De'Andre Beaufort hands out cake slices to Sailors commemorating Ford’s three year commissioning anniversary on the ships mess deck July 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, Ford Sailors are executing battle messing in spaces that accommodate 6-foot social distancing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 23:07
    Photo ID: 6286467
    VIRIN: 200722-N-VG565-1015
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cake Cutting [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

