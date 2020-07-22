Cake Cutting

Culinary Specialist Seaman Dorion Edwards, from Chicago, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Marshall, from Fairhope, Alabama, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, pose for a photo alongside Capt. John J. Cummings, Ford's commanding officer, Capt. Tim Waits, Ford’s executive officer, and Ford’s Command Master Chief De'Andre Beaufort on the ship’s mess decks July 22, 2020. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

