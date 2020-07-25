Sea and Anchor

Airman Tellas Nichols, from Lakeland, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, pushes the cross deck pendant during retraction of an Advanced Arresting Gear cable on the ship’s flight deck July 25, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

