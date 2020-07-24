Cmdr. Michael Amedick, left, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) command religious ministries department head, elbow bumps Capt. J. J. Cummings, Ford’s commanding officer after he is piped ashore July 24, 2020. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 23:07
|Photo ID:
|6286468
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-OH637-1022
|Resolution:
|2586x3620
|Size:
|940.21 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ring off [Image 11 of 11], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
