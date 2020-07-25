Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jordan McCormack from Scottsboro, Alabama, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, stands watch during sea and anchor detail in the Atlantic Ocean July 25, 2020. Ford is underway conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 23:07 Photo ID: 6286472 VIRIN: 200725-N-VG565-0048 Resolution: 3428x2285 Size: 1.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea and Anchor [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.